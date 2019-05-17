See All Dermatologists in Boerne, TX
Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD is a Dermatologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Desilva works at DeSilva Dermatology in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Thushan N. Desilva MD Pllc
    120 Old San Antonio Rd, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 331-4150
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic
    326 W CRAIG PL, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-3000
  3. 3
    Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic
    745 W San Antonio Ave # 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 17, 2019
    Dr Desilva is probably the finest Dermatologist I have ever seen and I have seen many due to severe skin issues and he also has looked at my other health issues to determine the relationship of skin issues to other medical problems that I have. His overall approach to keeping me well is appreciated. He is a caring healer. BK
    — May 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD
    About Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003824335
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desilva has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

