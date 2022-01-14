Dr. Thuy Ho-Ellsworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho-Ellsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy Ho-Ellsworth, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thuy Ho-Ellsworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX.
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4015
Bluebonnet Foot and Ankle Institute, LLC3921 Steck Ave Ste A114, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 394-5108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Ho-Ellsworth. She is kind and compassionate. Very knowledgeable asked pertinent questions and listened to my response. Has a gentle technique and was concerned about my comfort. Very nice office and staff. I will definitely return to this practice and refer my friends.
- Podiatry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1396942496

