Overview of Dr. Thuy Ho-Ellsworth, DPM

Dr. Thuy Ho-Ellsworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX.



Dr. Ho-Ellsworth works at North Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.