Dr. Thuy Le, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Plano Presbyterian Hospital6300 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 398-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
They are very thorough and caring.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
