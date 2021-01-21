See All Plastic Surgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Stony Brook, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD

Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen Plastic Surgery PC in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Nguyen Center Inc.
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 4D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Jan 21, 2021
Dr. Nguyen is a caring knowledgeable Doctor. Dr . Nguyen made me feel like family and explained in detail the procedure and answered any questions. She is patient and completely focused on her clients. I would recommended Doctor Nguyen to my family and friends.
— Jan 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
About Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952361883
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen Plastic Surgery PC in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

