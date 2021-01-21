Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
The Nguyen Center Inc.2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 4D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Nguyen is a caring knowledgeable Doctor. Dr . Nguyen made me feel like family and explained in detail the procedure and answered any questions. She is patient and completely focused on her clients. I would recommended Doctor Nguyen to my family and friends.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- New York University
