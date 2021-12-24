Dr. Thuy-Trang Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy-Trang Ngo, MD
Dr. Thuy-Trang Ngo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Kidney & Hypertension Clinic Of Alaska4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5213
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Ngo is very knowledgeable in her field. She has assisted me in turning my Kidney concerns to a healthier levels. I would highly recommend Dr NGO she is professional and very helpful. Her staff is friendly and very helpful.
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831327444
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
