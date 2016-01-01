Dr. Thuy-Trang Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy-Trang Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thuy-Trang Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuy-Trang Nguyen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Cassville.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic-facial Plastic Surgery1965 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-8180
Saint Luke's Behavioral Health Specialists4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-1711Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Cassville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thuy-Trang Nguyen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1548569163
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
