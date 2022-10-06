See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
2.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD

Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Dr. Tran works at GOLDEN DAWN CLINIC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Dawn Clinic
    2448 SE 89th Ave Ste 1, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 788-6483
  2. 2
    Holgate Dental Care
    8035 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 788-6483

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I only saw Dr. Tran one time on short notice as I became ill while traveling in Portland. During the time I spent with him he was courteous, professional and friendly. All of my research after the fact suggested that the treatment I received was correct for the problem.
    — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063626497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

