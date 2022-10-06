Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD
Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
-
1
Golden Dawn Clinic2448 SE 89th Ave Ste 1, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 788-6483
-
2
Holgate Dental Care8035 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97206 Directions (503) 788-6483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
I only saw Dr. Tran one time on short notice as I became ill while traveling in Portland. During the time I spent with him he was courteous, professional and friendly. All of my research after the fact suggested that the treatment I received was correct for the problem.
About Dr. Thuyet Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063626497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.