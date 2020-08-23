Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thy Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thy Do, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Do works at
Ganger Dermatology1979 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Do was a fantastic physician for my son. He's had some recent acne issues and she spent time with him to know him as a person, not just a patient. She provides that special connection that is lost with so many physicians these days.
About Dr. Thy Do, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1184887606
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
