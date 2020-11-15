Overview

Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Jackson-Bey works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.