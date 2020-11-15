See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Jackson-Bey works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
    430 Albee Sq Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 532-8700
  2. 2
    Brooklyn
    26 Court St Ste 2710, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 532-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2020
    Excellent bedside manner and very informative. You'd be lucky to have her on your side.
    Tricia — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851633176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati (COM)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilit University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Bey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson-Bey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson-Bey works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jackson-Bey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Bey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Bey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Bey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Bey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

