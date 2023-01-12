Overview of Dr. Tianchu Shih, DO

Dr. Tianchu Shih, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Shih works at Sky Ridge Primary Care - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.