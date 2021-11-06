Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD
Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Nashville Brain Institute5651 Frist Blvd Ste 701, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 645-6377Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Nashville Brain Institute2000 Glen Echo Rd Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 260-1949Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Nashville Brain Institute7110 Crossroads Blvd Ste 400, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 338-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience I’ve had with mental health care professionals
About Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144311580
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Anxiety, Combination Drug Dependence and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.