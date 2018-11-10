Dr. Tiberio Lindgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiberio Lindgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tiberio Lindgren, MD
Dr. Tiberio Lindgren, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Lindgren works at
Dr. Lindgren's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology-oncology Medical Group of Orange County Inc.1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 638-2831
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindgren?
Could not be better. I had a late stage stomach cancer and internally bleeding. He stopped the bleeding the cancer is in remission and has been for 7 years. Without him I would not be writing this review, or anything else.
About Dr. Tiberio Lindgren, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1275585424
Education & Certifications
- Univ Padova
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindgren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindgren works at
Dr. Lindgren has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lindgren speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.