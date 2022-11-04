Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD
Overview of Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD
Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Budapest and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Fulop works at
Dr. Fulop's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulop?
He is very knowledgeable and thorough. He explains things very well and he enlightened me to details of my situation that I hadn't heard in 20 years of me having kidney issues.
About Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1376571448
Education & Certifications
- U Iowa Hosp & Clin
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- U Budapest
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fulop using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fulop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulop works at
Dr. Fulop has seen patients for Acidosis, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulop speaks German.
Dr. Fulop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.