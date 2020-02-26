Dr. Tichianaa Armah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tichianaa Armah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tichianaa Armah, MD
Dr. Tichianaa Armah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Dr. Armah works at
Dr. Armah's Office Locations
-
1
Stamford Community Health Ctr141 Franklin St, Stamford, CT 06901 Directions (203) 969-0802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armah is thorough, caring and takes the necessary time to meet you where you are. She's extremely knowledgeable, taking the time to explain and educate. And it always feels like taking to family. Just my personal experience but you'l have to see for yourself. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tichianaa Armah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174786487
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Department of Psychiatry
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armah works at
Dr. Armah speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Armah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.