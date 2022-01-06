Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD
Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
San Gabriel Office207 S Santa Anita St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 898-4560Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Los Angeles (Chinatown) Office709 N Hill St Ste 18, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 328-0819
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all my doctors were like Dr. Chen. He not only speaks fluent English and Chinese (a bonus for bilingual families like mine), but he also explains difficult medical jargon and concepts in simple terms that we can understand. He focuses and listens very attentively, and recommends treatments that are only necessary. I would say that my family recommends this doctor and doctor's office (his staff is also very kind and efficient) for those who are having stomach, digestive, "gut" issues. I rarely leave reviews, but I felt compelled to write this one!
About Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin
- 1396005450
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center of Dallas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Gastritis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
