Overview of Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD

Dr. Tien-Chun Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.