Dr. Tien-I Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tien-I Su, MD
Dr. Tien-I Su, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Su's Office Locations
Amicus Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center12456 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 758-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both times I've seen Dr. Su I was very impressed! She is extremely capable, caring, and thorough. Her PA's are also top-notch. I had a minimal wait and I appreciate her efficiency and her help!
About Dr. Tien-I Su, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1750581930
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Olive View-Ucla Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
