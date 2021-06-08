Overview of Dr. Tien-I Su, MD

Dr. Tien-I Su, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Su works at Amicus Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.