Dr. Tien Le, MD
Dr. Tien Le, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Total Spine and Brain Institute1110 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8249Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had 2 ruptured discs in my back. I was in EXCRUCIATING pain for two weeks before I saw Dr Le. He did surgery within a couple of days, and the excruciating pain was gone. The pain had been unbearable. He made it stop. I cannot thank him enough.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316136377
- University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee-Memphis &amp; Semmes-Murphey Spine &amp; Neurologic Insititute-Spine Neurosurgery
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Cleveland Clinic Neurosurgery|University Of South Florida Neurosurgery
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.