Overview

Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Nguyen works at Kern Vascular Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.