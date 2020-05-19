Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Hao D. Bui MD INC4901 Centennial Plaza Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 387-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
I accompanied my Dad to a consultation with Dr. Nguyen. His examination and interview were thorough, and he advised us that it was too soon to seek his help. He did not order unnecessary tests or procedures. He told us what to look for as a sign that things are getting worse. I appreciated his honesty and explanations.
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013923481
- Univ Of Ca
