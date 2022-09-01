Overview of Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD

Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Orange County Brain And Spine Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.