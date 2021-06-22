Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tien Q Nguyen MD17305 Von Karman Ave Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 679-9994
-
2
First OC Dermatology17271 Brookhurst St # A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 531-2966
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I was desperate to have a deep rooted lump on my thigh. It’s because my cancer surgery is coming up in a week. I was afraid the long process of recovery is too long to have that lump stay inside my leg. I was diagnosed with a lymph node cancer. That’s why i am very nervous seeing any small lump or pimple on my body. He told his staff to squeeze me in in just a few days. I had the lump removed so quickly and painlessly. The tissue was sent to the lab. I will know the result in a week or so. I am grateful for Doctor’s Tien Nguyen thoughtfulness and care. Thank you doctor and your office staff. Everyone is very professional and friendly too!
About Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1396741351
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|University of Virginia
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Shingles, Cellulitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.