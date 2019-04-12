Overview

Dr. Tien Truong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Truong works at Arlington Family Practice - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.