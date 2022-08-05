Overview

Dr. Tien Vo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Vo works at Tien Vo MD Inc in El Centro, CA with other offices in Calexico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.