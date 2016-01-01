Dr. Tieu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tieu Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tieu Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tieu Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
1
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
2
Retina Consultants of Texas6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (800) 833-5921
3
Retina Consultants of Texas23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (800) 833-5921
4
Retina Consultants of Texas10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (800) 833-5921
5
Retina Consultants of Texas10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (800) 833-5921
6
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tieu Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.