Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (60)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD

Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences

Dr. Siragusa works at Siragusa Vein and Vascular Center of Nashville in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Siragusa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Siragusa Vein and Vascular Center of Nashville
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 414, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7959
  2. 2
    Siragusa Vein and Vascular Center of Nashville
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215152236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arkansas|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siragusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siragusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siragusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siragusa has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siragusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Siragusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siragusa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siragusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siragusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

