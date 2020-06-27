See All Dermatologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Hamilton works at Atlanta Dermatology Vein Resrch in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hamilton Dermatology
    11800 ATLANTIS PL, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 360-8881
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment
Birthmark
Laser Hair Removal
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Skin Tightening
Tattoo Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 27, 2020
    I just had my second Mohs procedure with Dr. Hamilton, and as usual, she did an amazing job. She’s an excellent diagnostician and surgeon, and no matter how involved the surgery is, the end result is always amazing! I would recommend her to anyone.
    Jean Alexander — Jun 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD
    About Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710931027
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Utah Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Atlanta Dermatology Vein Resrch in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

