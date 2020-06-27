Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Dermatology11800 ATLANTIS PL, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 360-8881Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
I just had my second Mohs procedure with Dr. Hamilton, and as usual, she did an amazing job. She’s an excellent diagnostician and surgeon, and no matter how involved the surgery is, the end result is always amazing! I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Tiffani Hamilton, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710931027
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- U Utah Hlth Scis Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.