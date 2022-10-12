See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Jones works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conceive Fertility Center
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 224-0778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    McKinney Fertility Center
    5301 W UNIVERSITY DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 219-8210
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgeons of Dallas
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 1030, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 224-0778
  4. 4
    Medical City Las Colinas
    6800 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 969-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073905998
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA)
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

