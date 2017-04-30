Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Mission Hills11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 381, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-0917
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so glad my primary doctor referred me to Dr. Avila, she is amazing! I had my back surgery done just 8 weeks ago and i feel incredible, im stilling in my healing process but im doing 40 squats and walking way better, i feel a lot stronger! I've couldn't ask for a better outcome and i am truly thankful to Dr. Avila for taking the time to meet me and doing my back surgery, i feel like a new person and people around me see that. I will definitely be recommending Dr. Avila to family and friends.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital
- Wayne State University College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.