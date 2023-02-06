Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD
Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Ballard's Office Locations
Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery2320 Washtenaw Ave Ste A, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 913-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After years of researching surgeons, I had decided on Dr. Tiffany Ballard. I had several consultations with surgeons, but as soon as I left the consultation, I knew she would be the surgeon for me. Now, having completed my surgery, I know I made the right decision! Dr. Ballard's incisions and placement are incredibly precise and meticulous. This is so important for the overall result, and I feel is often overlooked with tummy tucks! My breast augmentation incisions have almost all completely faded after only four weeks. Dr. Ballard, Shelly, Tammy, and the entire Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery team were incredibly professional, friendly, and comforting prior to my surgery. My postoperative experience was also positive. My follow up appointments were very informative, and my numerous emails were always answered promptly and thoroughly. I cannot say enough positive things about my experience. I am grateful to have had a safe and successful surgery. I am very happy with my results!
About Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Few Institute
- University of Michigan
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
