Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (47)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD

Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Ballard works at Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery
    2320 Washtenaw Ave Ste A, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 913-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871812438
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Few Institute
Residency
  • University of Michigan
Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ballard works at Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ballard’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

