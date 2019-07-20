See All Oncologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD

Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Beck works at Hoag Gynecologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John V Brown MD
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-1361
  2. 2
    Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 260, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-1361
  3. 3
    Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
    1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-5494
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?

    Jul 20, 2019
    Dr Beck saved my life. She is very understanding and explains everything to you. She’s caring and very compassionate. She is a beautiful soul and wouldn’t see anyone else for my situation.
    Rebecca — Jul 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beck to family and friends

    Dr. Beck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD.

    About Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619144151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beck has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Beck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tiffany Beck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.