Overview of Dr. Tiffany Bolden-Watkins, MD

Dr. Tiffany Bolden-Watkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Bolden-Watkins works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in Waycross, GA, Johnson City, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.