Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Brazeal works at Saints Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saints Dermatology
    9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 280-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2020
    My first appt was 2 days ago and I have always had bad experiences with doctors after moving to okc from the East coast. Dr. Brazeal, her PA and the whole team truly changed my mind. They detected my skin issue right away and knew exactly what to do but still was was super courteous, respectful and All my questions were explained and answered in great details and open ears. Thank. You Dr. Brazeal. One day later my condition of seborrheic dermatitis on my face was gone. All questions were explained and answered. Also she complimented me on my bright noticeable smile and addressed me the whole time by my name without looking at any papers which was very nice of her to notice. I can confidently say she doesn’t treat her patients as a number rather smallest to biggest skin issue is treated with special care. I had a very nice experience in a clean and modern facility. I appreciate her care and she really is as gorgeous and radiant as the photos from her biography:)
    Nadia Alba — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942239199
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brazeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brazeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brazeal works at Saints Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Brazeal’s profile.

    Dr. Brazeal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazeal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazeal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

