Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Brazeal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazeal?
My first appt was 2 days ago and I have always had bad experiences with doctors after moving to okc from the East coast. Dr. Brazeal, her PA and the whole team truly changed my mind. They detected my skin issue right away and knew exactly what to do but still was was super courteous, respectful and All my questions were explained and answered in great details and open ears. Thank. You Dr. Brazeal. One day later my condition of seborrheic dermatitis on my face was gone. All questions were explained and answered. Also she complimented me on my bright noticeable smile and addressed me the whole time by my name without looking at any papers which was very nice of her to notice. I can confidently say she doesn’t treat her patients as a number rather smallest to biggest skin issue is treated with special care. I had a very nice experience in a clean and modern facility. I appreciate her care and she really is as gorgeous and radiant as the photos from her biography:)
About Dr. Tiffany Brazeal, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942239199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazeal works at
Dr. Brazeal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazeal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.