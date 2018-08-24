Overview

Dr. Tiffany Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.