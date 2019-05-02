See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD

Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Central Florida.

Dr. Chen works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Womens Healthcare
    1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-3400
  2. 2
    Proliance Surgeons Inc. P.s.
    805 Madison St Ste 901, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2019
    She is so kind, caring, compassionate and an overall GREAT listener. She always explains things so well so when you leave the office you feel knowledgeable in the care that you were given. I would highly recommend Dr. Chen to anyone looking for an amazing OB/GYN!
    — May 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD
    About Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740523455
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Central Florida
    Medical Education

