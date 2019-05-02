Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD
Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Central Florida.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Northwest Womens Healthcare1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3400
Proliance Surgeons Inc. P.s.805 Madison St Ste 901, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3400
She is so kind, caring, compassionate and an overall GREAT listener. She always explains things so well so when you leave the office you feel knowledgeable in the care that you were given. I would highly recommend Dr. Chen to anyone looking for an amazing OB/GYN!
About Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
