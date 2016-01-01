Overview of Dr. Tiffany Coke, MD

Dr. Tiffany Coke, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Charles University / Third Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Coke works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Constipation and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.