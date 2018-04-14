Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Karas works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1600 N Randall Rd Ste 225, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 208-6775
-
2
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 208-6775Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karas?
Dr Karas is WONDERFUL <3 She's VERY KNOWLEDGABLE, LISTENS/doesn't rush you; &, TRULY CARES about you & your Health.
About Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013993336
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karas works at
Dr. Karas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.