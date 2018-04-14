See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Karas works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    1600 N Randall Rd Ste 225, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-6775
  2. 2
    Cadence Physician Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-6775
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SelectHealth
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 14, 2018
    Dr Karas is WONDERFUL <3 She's VERY KNOWLEDGABLE, LISTENS/doesn't rush you; &, TRULY CARES about you & your Health.
    Cindy Griffiths in Lake in the Hills, Il — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013993336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Tiffany Karas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

