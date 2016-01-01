Overview

Dr. Tiffany Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.



Dr. Lee works at Strawbridge Health in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.