Dr. Tiffany Link, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (100)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Link, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Link works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 480-1376
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Loveland
    2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 541-2360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Link, MD
    About Dr. Tiffany Link, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851683106
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Harbor Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Poudre Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Link has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Link has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

