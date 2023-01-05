Dr. Tiffany Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Link, MD
Dr. Tiffany Link, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 480-1376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Loveland2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 541-2360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Link is very good. She is very thorough and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Tiffany Link, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Harbor Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Dr. Link has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
