Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD
Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Mullin works at
Dr. Mullin's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Colleagues Texas OB/GYN21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 202, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-8639
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullin?
Dr. Mullin is amazing & so is her staff! She really takes her time with each patient by listening and caring for all details. She’s open minded, kind, understanding and so is her nurse. She has helped me with many personal issues throughout the years. Her wait times are a little more than some offices, but that is because she does take time with every patient.
About Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1689610867
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin works at
Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullin speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.