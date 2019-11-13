Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.
Licking Memorial Health Systems14 Westgate Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7510
Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat in Outpatient Care New Albany6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 2C, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 366-3687
- 3 5175 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 366-3687
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came in as an emergency visit. I was pleasantly received without the feeling that I was interrupting their schedule. Dr. Owens was incredible kind, thorough, and very informative. She was also very sensitive to my condition and concerns. I'm so blessed to have been referred to her.
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508962242
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
