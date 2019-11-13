Overview

Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Owens works at Licking Memorial Health Systems in Newark, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.