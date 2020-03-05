Dr. Tiffany Patrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Patrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Patrick, MD
Dr. Tiffany Patrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Patrick works at
Dr. Patrick's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida LLC3268 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-4555
- 2 2324 Cypress CV, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-0398
- 3 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (813) 972-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patrick is a phenomenal Dr she delivered my four kids including twin boys . She actually cares and did my delivery on her off day. Her bedside manners surpasses expectations and I would recommend her to deliver babies she is a rockstar OBS and GYN
About Dr. Tiffany Patrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.