Dr. Tiffany Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Perkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Perkins, MD
Dr. Tiffany Perkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
-
1
Nikita Gill M.d. Inc.2626 Edith Ave Ste C, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-3316
-
2
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-3316
-
3
Redding Urologic Associates2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-3316Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Dr Perkins is an excellent Urologist. She has been superior in helping me through my diagnosis, education, and treatment of my prostrate cancer. She is very willing to spend all the time needed to answer any question you might have. Her personality made me very comfortable right from the start. She performed a prostrate biopsy and TURP surgery on me and her great skill and techniques have produce great results. She is also comfortable enough to suggest a second opinion to you if it would help in your decision of treatment. Highly recommend her care.
About Dr. Tiffany Perkins, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1518383140
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Circumcision, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.