Overview of Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD

Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Perry works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.