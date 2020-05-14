Dr. Pickup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Pickup works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Greater Cincinnati7794 5 Mile Rd Ste 240, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 231-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickup?
I like Dr. Pickup because she is very thorough and explains all of my spots and bumps to my satisfaction. She is open and friendly, and easy to talk to. I've been seeing her for several years. Her staff, for the most part, are just as friendly and open. The practice is well-run.
About Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1568673994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickup works at
Dr. Pickup has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.