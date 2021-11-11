Overview of Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO

Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Satterfield works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.