Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, DO

Cardiology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Di Pietro works at Concierge Consultants & Cardiology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concierge Consultants & Cardiology
    1409 Se 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 523-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Wonderful experience each and every visit. Dr. DiPietro is helping me take control of my health.
    Jill S — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043448046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palmetto General Hospital-Cardiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto General Hospital-Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Pietro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Di Pietro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Di Pietro works at Concierge Consultants & Cardiology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Di Pietro's profile.

    Dr. Di Pietro has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Pietro on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Pietro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Pietro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Pietro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Pietro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

