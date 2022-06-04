Overview

Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Di Pietro works at Concierge Consultants & Cardiology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.