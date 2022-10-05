Overview

Dr. Tiffany Stadnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine- Tucson.



Dr. Stadnick works at North Scottsdale Womens Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.