Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD

Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Szymarek works at Abbott Eye Clinic in Elkhart, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szymarek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elkhart Eye Care
    2222 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 294-3030
  2. 2
    Elkhart Clinic
    303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 296-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336362318
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Szymarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szymarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szymarek works at Abbott Eye Clinic in Elkhart, IN. View the full address on Dr. Szymarek’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Szymarek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szymarek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szymarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szymarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

