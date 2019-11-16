Dr. Tiffany Tamse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Tamse, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Tamse, MD
Dr. Tiffany Tamse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden.
Dr. Tamse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tamse's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 220, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamse?
She is an excellent doctor who truly listens to both the patients and the patient's parents with any issues. She is very knowledgeable
About Dr. Tiffany Tamse, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1518233873
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital - Orlando|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tamse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tamse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamse works at
Dr. Tamse speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.