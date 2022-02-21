Dr. Tarrant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Tarrant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Tarrant, MD
Dr. Tiffany Tarrant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Tarrant's Office Locations
Legacy-chs6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 779-7200
- 2 6441 High Star Dr Ste Ped, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 779-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ella es la mejor médico que he conocido Estar con ella es estar en manos de una profesional de primer mundo me sentí segura y en confianza
About Dr. Tiffany Tarrant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295882173
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarrant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarrant has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarrant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarrant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarrant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.