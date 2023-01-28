Dr. Tiffany Tello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Tello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Tello, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Colorado of Medicine|University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Dr. Tello works at
Locations
Apex Dermatology Denver125 Rampart Way Ste 220, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
All the staff were super friendly. The surgery was explained very well. The assistants were great and my surgeon was definitely 5 stars. I was put at ease and it was a breeze. I would definitely recommend Dr. Tello and staff!
About Dr. Tiffany Tello, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California San Francisco
- California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco Ca
- University of Colorado of Medicine|University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
